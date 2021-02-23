Recap: Intuit Q2 Earnings
Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) decreased after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 41.38% over the past year to $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.91.
Revenue of $1,576,000,000 declined by 7.08% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,750,000,000.
Outlook
Intuit Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $6.75-$6.85 vs $6.47 Est.; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance Of Adj. EPS $8.20-$8.40 vs $8.36 Est., Sales $8.810B-$8.995B vs $8.92B Est.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM

Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $423.74
52-week low: $187.68
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.34%
Company Profile
Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.
