Recap: Intuit Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) decreased after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 41.38% over the past year to $0.68, which missed the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $1,576,000,000 declined by 7.08% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,750,000,000.

Outlook

Intuit Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $6.75-$6.85 vs $6.47 Est.; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance Of Adj. EPS $8.20-$8.40 vs $8.36 Est., Sales $8.810B-$8.995B vs $8.92B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtwg6wp3

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $423.74

52-week low: $187.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.34%

Company Profile

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

 

