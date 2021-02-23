Earnings Preview: Icon

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Icon earnings of $1.83 per share. Revenue will likely be around $751.01 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Icon posted EPS of $1.83 on sales of $725.41 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.53% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.1 1.68 1.83 EPS Actual 1.72 1.2 1.70 1.83 Revenue Estimate 660.79 M 598.77 M 707.22 M 733.82 M Revenue Actual 701.73 M 620.23 M 715.10 M 725.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Icon were trading at $208.25 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Icon is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.