Earnings Preview for Elastic

On Wednesday, February 24, Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Elastic EPS will likely be near $0.15 while revenue will be around $146.72 million, according to analysts. Elastic reported a loss of $0.28 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $113.18 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 46.43%. Sales would be up 29.63% from the year-ago period. Elastic's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.18 -0.31 -0.35 EPS Actual -0.03 0.06 -0.12 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 130.50 M 120.86 M 116.95 M 107.33 M Revenue Actual 144.89 M 128.87 M 123.62 M 113.18 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic were trading at $155.65 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 123.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Elastic is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.