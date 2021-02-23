Enviva Partners's Earnings: A Preview

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Enviva Partners earnings of $0.54 per share. Revenue will likely be around $289.17 million, according to the consensus estimate. Enviva Partners EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.51. Sales were $200.54 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 5.88%. Revenue would be up 44.2% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.34 0.25 0.50 EPS Actual 0.28 0.26 0.26 0.51 Revenue Estimate 237.20 M 208.70 M 189.90 M 211.26 M Revenue Actual 225.58 M 167.71 M 204.48 M 200.54 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Enviva Partners are up 44.29%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Enviva Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.