Earnings Outlook for Masonite International

On Wednesday, February 24, Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Masonite International earnings of $1.17 per share. Revenue will likely be around $573.38 million, according to the consensus estimate. Masonite International EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.69. Sales were $531.24 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 69.57%. Sales would be up 7.93% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.74 1.18 0.62 0.57 EPS Actual 2.16 1.50 1.24 0.69 Revenue Estimate 577.90 M 489.63 M 521.64 M 533.51 M Revenue Actual 587.65 M 499.66 M 551.23 M 531.24 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Masonite International were trading at $109.01 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Masonite International is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.