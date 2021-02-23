Colony Credit Real Estate's Earnings: A Preview

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Colony Credit Real Estate analysts model for earnings of $0.15 per share on sales of $78.10 million. In the same quarter last year, Colony Credit Real Estate announced EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $89.15 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 54.55%. Revenue would be down 12.39% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.18 0.29 0.29 EPS Actual 0.18 0.26 0.35 0.33 Revenue Estimate 71.80 M 79.20 M 136.50 M 135.30 M Revenue Actual 66.93 M 60.30 M 89.78 M 89.15 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Colony Credit Real Estate have declined 31.65%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Colony Credit Real Estate is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.