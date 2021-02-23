Earnings Outlook for Cross Country Healthcare

On Wednesday, February 24, Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Cross Country Healthcare management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.09 on revenue of $194.06 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported a profit of $0.07 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $215.10 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 28.57% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 9.78% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.02 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.16 -0.01 0.07 Revenue Estimate 174.57 M 198.89 M 210.01 M 208.22 M Revenue Actual 193.97 M 216.78 M 210.06 M 215.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare were trading at $10.03 as of February 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cross Country Healthcare is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.