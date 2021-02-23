Market Overview

MFA Finl: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Shares of MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) fell 0.2% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 61.90% over the past year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $19,432,000 decreased by 72.50% year over year, which missed the estimate of $34,800,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

MFA Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mfa2/mediaframe/42904/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $8.04

52-week low: $0.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.50%

Company Overview

MFA Financial Inc is a holding company for its subsidiaries in the real estate finance business that invest in a portfolio of residential mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. This portfolio is primarily comprised of government-sponsored agency mortgage-backed securities, or MBS, non-agency MBS, residential mortgage loans, and credit risk transfers, or CRT, that divert risk from residential mortgages securitized by government-sponsored enterprises. Together, MBS and CRT securities, represent the largest portion of MFA Financial's portfolio. The company generates nearly all of its revenue from interest payments derived from its financial holdings. The largest counterparties to MFA Financial's assets in terms of country of domicile are the U.S. and Switzerland.

 

