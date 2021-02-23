Realogy Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 235.00% year over year to $0.67, which missed the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $1,889,000,000 up by 42.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,780,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Realogy Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4h6s6vpy

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $18.94

52-week low: $2.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.84%

Company Overview

Realogy Holdings Corp provides residential real estate services in the United States. Operations are divided into the following segments: real estate franchise services (RFG), company-owned real estate brokerage services (NRT), relocation services (Cartus), and title and settlement services (TRG). NRT generates approximately 75% of Realogy's revenue, with other segments narrowly dividing the remaining portion. Revenue from each segment is derived from fees based upon services performed. Under NRT, operations consist of residential brokerage services through brand names such as Coldwell Banker and Sotheby's. Realogy's relocation services, franchisee and brokerage businesses can be accessed in the United States and internationally.