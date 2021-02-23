Cumulus Media: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 77.65% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $245,897,000 decreased by 13.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $239,230,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cumulusmedia.com/2021/02/09/cumulus-media-announces-conference-call-to-discuss-operating-results-for-2020/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $14.50

52-week low: $3.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.61%

Company Overview

Cumulus Media Inc is a radio broadcasting company combining high-quality local programming with iconic, nationally syndicated media, sports and entertainment brands to deliver premium content choices to its customers and radio stations affiliated with Westwood One network and numerous digital channels. The company's revenue is derived mainly from the sale of local, regional, and national advertising which is broadcast on its radio stations.