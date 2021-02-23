Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Clovis Oncology: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 59.12% year over year to ($0.74), which beat the estimate of ($0.77).

Revenue of $43,299,000 up by 10.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $43,220,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.clovisoncology.com%2F&eventid=2948365&sessionid=1&key=FB0B2A9395DC1757937E4C97B2843680&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.10

52-week low: $3.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 56.81%

Company Overview

Clovis Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, the EU, and additional international markets. The firm targets its development programs for the treatment of specific subsets of cancer populations. Its product candidates include Rucaparib and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase, is marketed in the United States for two indications specific to the recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer whereas Lucitanib includes Rucaparib Combo and Nivolumab Combo.

 

Related Articles (CLVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Earnings Preview for Clovis Oncology
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: DermTech Soars On Contract, Fluidigm Plunges On Earnings, Decision Day For Regeneron, Bioventus Debuts
101 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com