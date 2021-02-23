Recap: Fresenius Medical Care Q4 Earnings

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) rose 0.0% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% year over year to $0.76, which missed the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $5,246,000,000 higher by 2.26% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,000,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.de/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9256167&linkSecurityString=d6077a4d9

Technicals

52-week high: $46.55

Company's 52-week low was at $29.17

Price action over last quarter: down 6.85%

Company Overview

Fresenius Medical Care is the largest dialysis company in the world, treating about 345,000 patients in roughly 4,000 clinics across the globe as of December 2019. In addition to providing dialysis services, the firm is a leading supplier of dialysis products, including machines, dialyzers, and concentrates. Fresenius accounts for about 35% of the global dialysis products market and benefits from being the world's only fully integrated dialysis business. Services account for roughly 80% of firmwide revenue, including care coordination and ancillary operations, while products account for the other roughly 20%. Products typically enjoy a higher margin, making them a strong contributor to the bottom line.