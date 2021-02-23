Recap: Brink's Q4 Earnings

Shares of Brink's (NYSE:BCO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.98% year over year to $1.64, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $1,022,000,000 rose by 9.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,000,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.15 and $5.35.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,100,000,000 and $4,500,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bco/mediaframe/43036/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $86.06

52-week low: $33.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 77.45%

Company Profile

The Brink's Co is a provider of secure logistics and security solutions for cash and other valuables. The company operates two primary business segments: core services and high-value services. The larger segment by revenue, core services, provides secure transportation of cash and new currency between businesses, financial institutions, and central banks, as well as ATM management services. High-value services offer transport of valuables such as diamonds and jewelry, as well as cash-management services. The largest end market is the United States of America.