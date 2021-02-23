Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank of Nova Scotia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.13% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $6,192,000,000 decreased by 1.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/financial-result.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.51

Company's 52-week low was at $31.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.66%

Company Overview

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

 

Related Articles (BNS)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com