Bank of Nova Scotia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.13% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $6,192,000,000 decreased by 1.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,460,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.scotiabank.com/ca/en/about/investors-shareholders/financial-result.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.51

Company's 52-week low was at $31.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.66%

Company Overview

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.