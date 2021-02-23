Recap: Frank's International Q4 Earnings
Shares of Frank's International (NYSE:FI) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).
Revenue of $96,348,000 declined by 30.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,200,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Frank's International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sc59nhyu
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $3.92
52-week low: $1.49
Price action over last quarter: Up 102.92%
Company Overview
Frank's International is a leading provider of casing and tubular running services, an important part of the construction of oil and gas wells. The company has been a pioneer in developing the specialized tools necessary to install casing on complex deep-water wells. The company also manufacturers some tubular goods, such as casing connectors.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News