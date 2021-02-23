Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Frank's International Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Frank's International (NYSE:FI) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $96,348,000 declined by 30.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Frank's International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sc59nhyu

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.92

52-week low: $1.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 102.92%

Company Overview

Frank's International is a leading provider of casing and tubular running services, an important part of the construction of oil and gas wells. The company has been a pioneer in developing the specialized tools necessary to install casing on complex deep-water wells. The company also manufacturers some tubular goods, such as casing connectors.

 

Related Articles (FI)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
11 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com