Recap: Frank's International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Frank's International (NYSE:FI) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $96,348,000 declined by 30.90% year over year, which beat the estimate of $88,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Frank's International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sc59nhyu

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.92

52-week low: $1.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 102.92%

Company Overview

Frank's International is a leading provider of casing and tubular running services, an important part of the construction of oil and gas wells. The company has been a pioneer in developing the specialized tools necessary to install casing on complex deep-water wells. The company also manufacturers some tubular goods, such as casing connectors.