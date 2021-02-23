Recap: Crocs Q4 Earnings
Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 783.33% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.78.
Revenue of $411,506,000 up by 56.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $399,510,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,663,000,000 and $1,733,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crocs.com%2F&eventid=2947495&sessionid=1&key=E9AE067CBB933B19CF86634332CF3919®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $84.09
Company's 52-week low was at $8.40
Price action over last quarter: Up 55.48%
Company Profile
Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.
