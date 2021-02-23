Market Overview

Recap: Crocs Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 783.33% over the past year to $1.06, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $411,506,000 up by 56.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $399,510,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,663,000,000 and $1,733,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.crocs.com%2F&eventid=2947495&sessionid=1&key=E9AE067CBB933B19CF86634332CF3919&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $84.09

Company's 52-week low was at $8.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 55.48%

Company Profile

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company include Americas, Asia pacific, and EMEA.

 

