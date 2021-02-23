Recap: Macy's Q4 Earnings

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) decreased 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 62.26% year over year to $0.80, which may not compare to the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $6,780,000,000 decreased by 18.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,500,000,000.

Outlook

Macy's sees FY 21 adjusted EPS of $0.40-$0.90 and sales of $19.75 billion - $20.75 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.macysinc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/6615/q4-2020-macys-inc-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $22.30

52-week low: $4.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.86%

Company Description

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates about 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 56 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute approximately 61% of Macy's sales. The retailer recently consolidated its headquarters in New York City.