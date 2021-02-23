Market Overview

Bank of Montreal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.34% over the past year to $2.35, which beat the estimate of $1.67.

Revenue of $5,351,000,000 up by 3.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,210,000,000.

Guidance

Bank of Montreal hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Bank of Montreal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 07:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/bmo-financial-group/2021/02/23/q1-2021-conference-call/play

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $81.11

52-week low: $38.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.17%

Company Description

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets. The bank's operations are primarily in Canada, with a material portion also in the U.S.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

