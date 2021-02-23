5 Stocks To Watch For February 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $30.73 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares slipped 0.1% to $275.55 in after-hours trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised FY21 guidance. Palo Alto shares fell 2.3% to $375.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) to have earned $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Intuit shares dropped 2.4% to close at $401.55 on Monday.

