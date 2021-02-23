Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.
• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $254.29 million.
• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $441.22 million.
• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $113.21 million.
• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $231.00 million.
• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $676.94 million.
• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $43.22 million.
• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $239.23 million.
• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $16.44 million.
• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.
• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $53.09 million.
• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
• Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $850.73 million.
• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion.
• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.
• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $894.79 million.
• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.90 million.
• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $712.27 million.
• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $683.56 million.
• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $847.47 million.
• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $399.51 million.
• Frank's International (NYSE:FI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $88.20 million.
• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.11 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $730.88 million.
• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.
• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.72 million.
• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.
• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.19 million.
• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $382.19 million.
• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $124.97 million.
• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $229.60 million.
• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $281.10 million.
• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.
• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $30.73 billion.
• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $490.35 million.
• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.
• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $5.20 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.
• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $122.28 million.
• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $497.57 million.
• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $52.92 million.
• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
• Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $258.61 million.
• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $145.27 million.
• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $537.20 million.
• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $127.71 million.
• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $44.39 million.
• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $44.54 million.
• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $23.89 per share on revenue of $418.41 million.
• Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $442.00 million.
• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $117.87 million.
• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.
• Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.
• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $80.24 million.
• Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.
• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.57 million.
• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $193.86 million.
• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.76 per share on revenue of $12.52 million.
• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $958.49 million.
• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $56.82 million.
• Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $199.79 million.
• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $287.45 million.
• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $953.55 million.
• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $97.34 million.
• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $687.27 million.
• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $431.55 million.
• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $41.07 million.
• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.32 million.
• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.46 million.
• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $20.96 million.
• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.
• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $560.00 thousand.
• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $58.10 million.
• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.12 million.
• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $132.88 million.
• B2Gold Corp Common shares (Canada) (AMEX:BTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.75 million.
• Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $275.53 million.
• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $142.46 million.
• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $42.70 million.
• ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $640.82 million.
• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.66 million.
• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $417.46 million.
• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $434.22 million.
• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.97 million.
• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $120.16 million.
• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $419.07 million.
• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $70.63 million.
• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $356.79 million.
• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $639.55 million.
• Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $197.05 million.
• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $89.25 million.
• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $666.83 million.
• McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $738.87 million.
• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $143.01 million.
• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $241.63 million.
• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $301.14 million.
• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $150.39 million.
• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $210.34 million.
• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.42 million.
• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $151.88 million.
• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $232.89 million.
• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $47.54 million.
• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $152.10 million.
• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.89 million.
• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $436.04 million.
• Square (NYSE:SQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.
• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $116.23 million.
• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $20.85 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $58.22 million.
• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.78 million.
• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $716.77 million.
• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $436.86 million.
