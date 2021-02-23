Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:09am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MFA Finl (NYSE:MFA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $34.80 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $254.29 million.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $441.22 million.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $113.21 million.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $231.00 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $676.94 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $43.22 million.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $239.23 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $16.44 million.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $53.09 million.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Leju Holdings (NYSE:LEJU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $850.73 million.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.78 billion.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $894.79 million.

• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $97.90 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $712.27 million.

• BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $683.56 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $847.47 million.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $399.51 million.

• Frank's International (NYSE:FI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $88.20 million.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.11 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $730.88 million.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $6.33 billion.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $93.72 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.50 billion.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.19 million.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $382.19 million.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $124.97 million.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $229.60 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $281.10 million.

• Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $30.73 billion.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $490.35 million.

• Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly loss at $5.20 per share on revenue of $115.00 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $122.28 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $497.57 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $52.92 million.

• Alcon (NYSE:ALC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $258.61 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $145.27 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.13 per share on revenue of $537.20 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $127.71 million.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $44.39 million.

• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.13 per share on revenue of $44.54 million.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $23.89 per share on revenue of $418.41 million.

• Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $442.00 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $117.87 million.

• Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.

• Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $80.24 million.

• Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.30 million.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.57 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $193.86 million.

• Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.76 per share on revenue of $12.52 million.

• Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $958.49 million.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $56.82 million.

• Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $199.79 million.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $287.45 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $953.55 million.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $97.34 million.

• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $687.27 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $431.55 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $41.07 million.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.32 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.46 million.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $20.96 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.85 per share on revenue of $560.00 thousand.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $58.10 million.

• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $4.12 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $132.88 million.

• B2Gold Corp Common shares (Canada) (AMEX:BTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.75 million.

• Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $275.53 million.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $142.46 million.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $42.70 million.

• ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $640.82 million.

• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.66 million.

• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $417.46 million.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $434.22 million.

• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.97 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $120.16 million.

• Heico (NYSE:HEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $419.07 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $70.63 million.

• Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $356.79 million.

• Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $639.55 million.

• Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $197.05 million.

• Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $89.25 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $666.83 million.

• McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $738.87 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $143.01 million.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $241.63 million.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $301.14 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $150.39 million.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $210.34 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.42 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $151.88 million.

• Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $232.89 million.

• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $47.54 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $152.10 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.89 million.

• SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $436.04 million.

• Square (NYSE:SQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $116.23 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $20.85 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $58.22 million.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.78 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $716.77 million.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $436.86 million.

 

