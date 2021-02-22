ONEOK: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.39% year over year to $0.69, which missed the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $2,571,000,000 declined by 3.49% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,610,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $3.08.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $78.48

Company's 52-week low was at $12.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 54.69%

Company Overview

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.