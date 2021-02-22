Recap: PS Business Parks Q4 Earnings

Shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.61% year over year to $1.66, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $105,088,000 decreased by 1.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $102,770,000.

Outlook

PS Business Parks hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PS Business Parks hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $170.86

Company's 52-week low was at $102.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.83%

Company Overview

PS Business Parks Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates primarily multitenant commercial warehouse, office, industrial park, and flex properties in the United States. The business activities of the group functioned through the acquisition, development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate. The company defines flex space as locations that combine both warehouse and office space in a single configuration. Almost half the company's properties are located in California. The company generates nearly most of its revenue from rental income derived from its flex space and low-rise office holdings.