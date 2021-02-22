Recap: Revance Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.25% year over year to ($1.24), which were in line with the estimate of ($1.24).

Revenue of $11,133,000 rose by 12408.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,780,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/toguh6x9

Price Action

52-week high: $34.62

52-week low: $11.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.76%

Company Overview

Revance Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's proprietary peptide technology enables the delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical. The company is pursuing clinical development for RT002 injectable in a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications.