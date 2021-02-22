Recap: American States Water Q4 Earnings

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.00% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $124,200,000 up by 9.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $110,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $96.64

Company's 52-week low was at $65.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.15%

Company Overview

American States Water Co is water and utilities holding company based in California. The segments of the firm include water, electric, and contracted services. Within these segments, American States Water conducts water and electric operations through Golden State Water Company and contracted services through American States Utility Services and its subsidiaries. Golden State Water conducts its operations across various counties in California and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. American States Utility Services has contracted with the U.S. government to provide water services to various military installations. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from water services, primarily from commercial and residential customers.