Magnolia Oil & Gas: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 200.00% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $149,235,000 declined by 35.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,060,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.43

Company's 52-week low was at $3.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 146.76%

Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil producer with assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks, significant free cash flow after capital expenditures, and effective reinvestment of free cash flow. Its assets are located at Karnes County and Giddings Field. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.