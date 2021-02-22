Recap: HealthStream Q4 Earnings

Shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 72.73% year over year to $0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $61,818,000 decreased by 1.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $59,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $242,500,000 and $252,500,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.78

Company's 52-week low was at $17.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.48%

Company Overview

HealthStream Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. Its reportable segments include Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce development solutions consist of SaaS, subscription-based products that are used by healthcare organizations. Its Provider Solutions products offer healthcare organizations software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center and enrollment activities. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Workforce solutions segment.