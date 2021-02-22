Market Overview

Recap: Unisys Q4 Earnings

February 22, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) were unchanged in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.67% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $576,900,000 decreased by 22.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $556,170,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $26.79

Company's 52-week low was at $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 113.14%

Company Description

Unisys Corp is a United States based company engaged in providing IT (Information Technology) outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in two segments namely, Services and Technology. Geographically, the company operates in the US, UK and other countries.

 

