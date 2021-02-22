Market Overview

Williams Companies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) moved higher by 1.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 29.17% over the past year to $0.31, which were in line with the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $2,092,000,000 declined by 0.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Outlook

Williams Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Williams Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $23.30

52-week low: $8.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.71%

Company Description

Williams is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

 

