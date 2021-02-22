Recap: EverQuote Q4 Earnings

Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 225.00% year over year to ($0.13), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $97,292,000 rose by 31.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $91,790,000.

Looking Ahead

EverQuote hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $430,000,000 and $440,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.everquote.com%2F&eventid=2947710&sessionid=1&key=E1FBA98A618E4A43A7A5AFFB2654E08F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.44

52-week low: $21.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.78%

Company Overview

EverQuote Inc is a US-based company engaged in the business activity of offering an online marketplace for insurance shopping. The online marketplace offers consumers to find the relevant insurance quotes based for car insurance, home insurance, and life insurance. The platform of the company is driven by data science. The firm's data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.