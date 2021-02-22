Palo Alto Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.25% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $1,017,000,000 higher by 24.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $985,680,000.

Guidance

Palo Alto Networks Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $1.27-$1.29 vs $1.28 Est., Sales $1.22B-$1.24B vs $1.05B Est.

Palo Alto Networks Sees FY 2021 Total Billings $5.13B-$5.18B

Palo Alto Networks Sees FY 2021 Total Revs $4.15B-$4.20B Vs Est. $4.12B

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://paloaltonetworks.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yPVFF7KvSxG3I6IegWITDA

Technicals

52-week high: $403.00

52-week low: $125.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.81%

Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor that sells security appliances, subscriptions, and support into enterprises, government entities, and service providers. The company's product portfolio includes firewall appliances, virtual firewalls, endpoint protection, cloud security, and cybersecurity analytics. The Santa Clara, California, firm was established in 2005 and sells its products worldwide.