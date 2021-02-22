Delek Logistics Partners Earnings Preview

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Delek Logistics Partners modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $127.71 million. In the same quarter last year, Delek Logistics Partners reported EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $138.61 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 117.31% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 7.86% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.82 0.69 0.74 EPS Actual 1.26 1.18 0.76 0.52 Revenue Estimate 126.47 M 164.04 M 136.29 M 137.58 M Revenue Actual 142.27 M 117.64 M 163.40 M 138.61 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners were trading at $41.86 as of February 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Delek Logistics Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.