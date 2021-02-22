A Preview Of Adamas Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Adamas Pharmaceuticals's per-share loss will be near $0.51 on sales of $20.96 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted EPS of $0.83 on sales of $16.35 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 38.55%. Revenue would be up 28.21% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.61 -0.79 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.37 -0.59 -0.83 Revenue Estimate 20.95 M 15.32 M 15.36 M 15.81 M Revenue Actual 20.18 M 18.79 M 14.48 M 16.35 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals were trading at $5.87 as of February 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.