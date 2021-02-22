5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 6.8 RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) - P/E: 0.71 OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) - P/E: 0.68 Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) - P/E: 1.59 Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) - P/E: 9.89

Global Cord Blood saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.15 in Q1 to 0.16 now. Global Cord Blood does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

RAPT Therapeutics saw a decrease in earnings per share from -0.51 in Q2 to -0.6 now. RAPT Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

OpGen's earnings per share for Q3 sits at -0.4, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.49. OpGen does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Onconova Therapeutics has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.03, which has increased by 25.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.04. Onconova Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Greenlane Holdings has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.35, which has increased by 23.91% compared to Q2, which was -0.46. Greenlane Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.