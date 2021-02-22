Royal Caribbean Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 453.52% year over year to ($5.02), which beat the estimate of ($5.20).

Revenue of $34,139,000 declined by 98.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $35,610,000.

Outlook

Royal Caribbean Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Royal Caribbean Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1379/40066

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $112.27

52-week low: $19.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.50%

Company Profile

Royal Caribbean is the world's second- largest cruise company, operating more than 60 ships across six global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, allowing it to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price.