Recap: MoneyGram Q4 Earnings

Shares of MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1100.00% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $323,300,000 decreased by 0.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $326,620,000.

Looking Ahead

MoneyGram said it sees Q1 sales of $300.00 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1427224&tp_key=f90bf4a530

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.70

Company's 52-week low was at $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 111.65%

Company Profile

MoneyGram International Inc offers products and services under its two reporting segments; Global Funds Transfer, which is the core revenue generator, and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides global money transfer services and bill payment services to consumers. It primarily offers services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices and other financial institutions. The company also offer Digital solutions such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit and kiosk-based services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides official check outsourcing services and money orders through financial institutions and agent locations. The group operates in the United States and other countries.