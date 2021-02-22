Cooper Tire & Rubber: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) moved higher by 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 26.47% over the past year to $0.75, which missed the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $728,271,000 declined by 2.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $732,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Cooper Tire & Rubber hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cooper Tire & Rubber hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ctb/mediaframe/42778/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $44.27

52-week low: $13.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 30.85%

Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co is a manufacturer of replacement tires. It is engaged in design, manufacturing, and sales of passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial, motorcycle and racing tires. The company has four geographical segments namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It generates revenue from two sources Americas Tire and International Tire of which Americas Tire generates maximum revenue to the company. The company brands include Cooper, Mastercraft, Avon Tyres, Roadmaster, Starfire, Mickey Thompson, Dick Cepek, and Dean.