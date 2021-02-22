Market Overview

DISH Network: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) moved higher by 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 79.71% over the past year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $4,557,000,000 higher by 40.60% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,420,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 22, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.dish.com/events/event-details/dish-q4-2020-financial-results

Technicals

52-week high: $42.62

52-week low: $17.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.16%

Company Overview

From its founding in the 1980s Dish Network has primarily focused on the satellite television business, capitalizing on technological advancements to expand its reach. The firm now serves 9.4 million U.S. customers via its network of owned and leased satellites. Dish launched an Internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and now serves about 2.6 million customers on this platform. Dish's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed a large portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past decade, spending more than $21 billion in the process. It plans to acquire Sprint's prepaid business and build a nationwide wireless network.

 

