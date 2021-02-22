5 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion before the opening bell. Discovery shares rose 0.1% to $50.81 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: DISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion before the opening bell. Discovery shares rose 0.1% to $50.81 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams shares rose 0.5% to $22.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: WMB) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams shares rose 0.5% to $22.75 in after-hours trading. Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter. Distributable earnings climbed to $2.3 million, or $0.28 per share, from $1.4 million, or $0.17 per share in the year-ago period. Tremont Mortgage Trust shares jumped 20.8% to $5.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor