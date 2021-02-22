Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For February 22, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2021 4:24am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion before the opening bell. Discovery shares rose 0.1% to $50.81 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Williams shares rose 0.5% to $22.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) reported an increase in earnings for the fourth quarter. Distributable earnings climbed to $2.3 million, or $0.28 per share, from $1.4 million, or $0.17 per share in the year-ago period. Tremont Mortgage Trust shares jumped 20.8% to $5.81 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $ 4.42 billion before the opening bell. Dish shares slipped 0.1% to $33.66 in after-hours trading.
  • After the closing bell, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) is projected to projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $985.56 million. Palo Alto shares gained 0.1% to $397.38 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

