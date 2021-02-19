Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return On Capital Employed Overview: Kraft Heinz

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q4, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) earned $1.55 billion, a 35.14% increase from the preceding quarter. Kraft Heinz also posted a total of $6.94 billion in sales, a 7.73% increase since Q3. Kraft Heinz earned $1.15 billion, and sales totaled $6.44 billion in Q3.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kraft Heinz's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Kraft Heinz posted an ROCE of 0.03%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Kraft Heinz's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Kraft Heinz reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.8/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.74/share.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2021
Why This Kraft Heinz Analyst Sees Room For More Upside After 2-Day Rally
Pepsi, Kraft Might Not Be Meme Stocks But They Offer 'Slow And Steady Growth'
Kraft Heinz US President Talks Pandemic Food Trends, Planters Sale
Kraft Heinz Confirms Sale Of Planters Brand To Hormel Foods
Why Kraft, Tyson, Molson Coors And More Food, Beverage Stocks Are Moving
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com