Earnings Outlook For Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Martin Midstream Partners EPS will likely be near $0.02 while revenue will be around $35.61 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.16 on revenue of $241.86 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 87.5% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 85.28% from the year-ago period. Martin Midstream Partners's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.06 0.13 0.10 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.06 0.22 0.16 Revenue Estimate 106.12 M 97.86 M 216.10 M 224.20 M Revenue Actual 152.53 M 140.64 M 198.88 M 241.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners were trading at $2.37 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.45%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Martin Midstream Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.