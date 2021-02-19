Helix Energy Solutions Gr Earnings Preview

Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Helix Energy Solutions Gr analysts modeled for a loss of $0.08 per share on sales of $152.10 million. In the same quarter last year, Helix Energy Solutions Gr reported earnings per share of $0.05 on revenue of $170.75 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 260.0%. Sales would have fallen 10.92% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.14 0.02 EPS Actual 0.16 0.04 -0.04 0.05 Revenue Estimate 179.65 M 175.26 M 158.90 M 169.76 M Revenue Actual 193.49 M 199.15 M 181.02 M 170.75 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Gr were trading at $4.81 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Helix Energy Solutions Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.