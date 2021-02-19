Preview: American States Water's Earnings

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on American States Water management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.47 on revenue of $110.50 million. In the same quarter last year, American States Water announced EPS of $0.45 on revenue of $112.99 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 4.44%. Revenue would be down 2.21% from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.69 0.43 0.38 EPS Actual 0.72 0.69 0.46 0.45 Revenue Estimate 140.07 M 138.12 M 105.42 M 117.00 M Revenue Actual 133.69 M 121.28 M 109.08 M 112.99 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of American States Water have declined 12.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. American States Water is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.