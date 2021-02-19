Earnings Outlook For ONEOK

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see ONEOK reporting earnings of $0.73 per share on sales of $2.61 billion. In the same quarter last year, ONEOK reported EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $2.66 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 5.19%. Revenue would be down 2.03% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.54 0.82 0.77 EPS Actual 0.70 0.32 0.83 0.77 Revenue Estimate 2.58 B 2.30 B 2.98 B 2.72 B Revenue Actual 2.17 B 3.02 B 2.14 B 2.66 B

Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK were trading at $44.83 as of February 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ONEOK is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.