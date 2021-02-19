Preview: Boise Cascade's Earnings

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, February 22. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Boise Cascade's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.08 and sales around $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.37. Sales were $1.10 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 191.89% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 21.63% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.89 0.54 0.45 0.20 EPS Actual 2.88 0.85 0.63 0.37 Revenue Estimate 1.58 B 1.18 B 1.09 B 1.10 B Revenue Actual 1.59 B 1.24 B 1.17 B 1.10 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Boise Cascade is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.