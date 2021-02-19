Market Overview

A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 9:49am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

  1. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 4.8
  2. Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) - P/E: 9.65
  3. Kroger (NYSE:KR) - P/E: 9.02
  4. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 7.72
  5. Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 9.69

Most recently, Ingles Markets reported earnings per share at 2.66, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 2.99. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.62%, which has decreased by 0.19% from 1.81% last quarter.

Albertsons Companies saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.6 in Q2 to 0.66 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.39%, which has decreased by 0.33% from last quarter's yield of 2.72%.

Kroger's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.71, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.73. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.04%, which has decreased by 0.21% from 2.25% in the previous quarter.

Perdoceo Education has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.35, which has decreased by 14.63% compared to Q2, which was 0.41. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bunge has reported Q4 earnings per share at 3.05, which has increased by 23.48% compared to Q3, which was 2.47. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.56%, which has decreased by 0.59% from 3.15% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

