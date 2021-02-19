Market Overview

Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.12% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $46,113,000 higher by 36.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,550,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.arbor.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fq4-2020-arbor-realty-trust-earnings-conference-call&eventid=3002772&sessionid=1&key=8E6C4C7FCD3A08F6A34D41F3D38A9980&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $15.93

52-week low: $3.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.45%

Company Overview

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.

 

