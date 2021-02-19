Frontline: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) moved higher by 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 118.52% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $174,873,000 declined by 48.26% year over year, which missed the estimate of $184,430,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Frontline hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcs8newg

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.95

52-week low: $5.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.56%

Company Description

Frontline Ltd is a shipping company engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. Group operates through the tankers segment. The tankers segment includes crude oil tankers and product tankers. Its geographical area of operation includes Arabian Gulf, West African, the North Sea, and the Caribbean. Frontline earns revenue through voyage charters, time charters, and a finance lease. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels.