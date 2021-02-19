Market Overview

Enerplus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021
Shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) rose 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $149,661,000 declined by 40.56% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $241,790,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1418451&tp_key=a39387ec4a

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $5.44

52-week low: $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 129.65%

Company Profile

Enerplus Corp produces and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in Canada and the United States. Majority of oil production is derived from the Williston and Waterfloods basins, with the Marcellus providing a significant portion of natural gas production. Enerplus acquires the right to use assets through royalties paid to government entities, land owners and mineral rights owners. Crude oil and natural gas are sold to customers in both countries where assets are held and can be sold either at the well or a fixed destination.

 

